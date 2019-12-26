VA To Build New Clinic In Fort Smith, Will Add Around 100 New Jobs

FORT SMITH, Ark. (TB&P) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is building a stand-alone clinic in Fort Smith that could add around 100 jobs to the Fort Smith metro and “significantly” increase healthcare access for veterans.

The VA announced Thursday (Dec. 26) it will build a 45,900-square-foot facility at 5500 Phoenix Ave., more than doubling the space the VA operates at 1500 Dodson Ave., which is rented from Little Rock-based Baptist Health. The new facility, according to the press release from the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce, will add about 100 jobs with doctors, nurses and support staff.

“This decision strengthens Fort Smith’s affinity for its veterans and ensures that they’ll continue receiving the high level of care that they deserve,” Tim Allen, chamber president and CEO, said in the statement. “Discussions for this facility have been ongoing for more than two years and we couldn’t be more pleased that the Department of Veterans Affairs have chosen to not only keep this facility based in the community, but expand their presence here.”

Cost of construction is estimated in the $10 million to $12 million range, Allen said. He said that does not include furniture, fixtures and equipment. It is estimated construction will take at least a year, meaning the clinic opening is likely in the first quarter of 2021.

“This is just one more tangible decision by an organization who understands the resources that Fort Smith has to offer,” Allen noted in the statement. “This facility will showcase leading-edge technology, skilled talent, a full scope of services and increase the already overall high level of medical care in the region.”

