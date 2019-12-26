Van Buren Woman Attacked By Neighbor’s Husky

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES.

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — A trip to the mailbox turned bloody when one woman in Van Buren says her neighbor’s dog attacked her.

The injuries required surgery to repair torn skin, and the photos are graphic.

Tonya Grosskreutz says she stepped out of her house, walked to the end of the driveway to get her mail when and she says she was blindsided by her neighbor's male husky-mix dog.

Grosskreutz says it was around 10 a.m. on November 30 when the dog dragged her around the front yard.

She says she cried out for help and was lucky when her neighbor ran over to scare the dog away.

The husky-mix tore at her hand, elbow and leg, leaving her covered in blood.

“It just kept biting...and then I couldn’t get my hand out of its mouth and it got my leg," Grosskreutz said. "I was screaming for help at this time, and then my neighbor across the street heard me yelling...and the next thing I knew he was over there trying to get the dog off of me."

Grosskreutz says this attack left her with injuries that required surgery and she’s now undergoing therapy.

She says she’s worried for young kids in the neighborhood because the dog is still with its owners next door.

Grosskreutz says she contacted Attorney General Leslie Rutledge for help with her case.

The police reports states that the dog's owner is being cited for "allowing the dog to run at large." They have a court date scheduled for next month.

The owner has no comment at this time.