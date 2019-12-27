Arkansans Spend Over $28 Million On Medical Marijuana in 2019

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Seven months after the first sale of medical marijuana in the Natural State, Arkansans have purchased more than 4,209 pounds and have spent $28.13 million on the product.

14 dispensaries are currently up and running.

Northwest Arkansas was first to have all four allotted dispensaries open in their zone. Over 1,328 pounds of medical marijuana has been sold in Northwest Arkansas since dispensaries launched in Fayetteville and Bentonville.

Two dispensaries set up shop in the River Valley in December. In its first week, Fort Cannabis in Fort Smith sold 15.70 pounds of medical marijuana.

Hot Springs was the first city in Arkansas to sell medical marijuana with Suite 443 opening on May 10. Two days later, Green Springs Medical in Hot Springs got things rolling. Green Springs Medical has sold 1,029.12 pounds of medical marijuana since opening its doors to the public, the most in the state.

Below is a complete list of sales from each dispensary provided by Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Beverage Control Board: