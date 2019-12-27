Arkansans Spend Over $28 Million On Medical Marijuana in 2019

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Seven months after the first sale of medical marijuana in the Natural State, Arkansans have purchased more than 4,209 pounds and have spent $28.13 million on the product.
14 dispensaries are currently up and running.
Northwest Arkansas was first to have all four allotted dispensaries open in their zone. Over 1,328 pounds of medical marijuana has been sold in Northwest Arkansas since dispensaries launched in Fayetteville and Bentonville.
Two dispensaries set up shop in the River Valley in December. In its first week, Fort Cannabis in Fort Smith sold 15.70 pounds of medical marijuana.
Hot Springs was the first city in Arkansas to sell medical marijuana with Suite 443 opening on May 10. Two days later, Green Springs Medical in Hot Springs got things rolling. Green Springs Medical has sold 1,029.12 pounds of medical marijuana since opening its doors to the public, the most in the state.
Below is a complete list of sales from each dispensary provided by Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Beverage Control Board:
- Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold a total of 234.27 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold a total of 1,029.12 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold a total of 196.53 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold a total of 224.58 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold a total of 476.02 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold a total of 396.98 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold a total of 502.88 pounds of medical marijuana.
- The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold a total of 385.68 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold a total of 384.20 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold a total of 261.56 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold a total of 55.30 pounds of medical marijuana.
- NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold a total of 38.95 pounds of medical marijuana.
- 420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold a total of 7.69 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold a total of 15.70 pounds of medical marijuana.