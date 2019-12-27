Arkansas Game Warden Saves Owl After It Was Struck By Semi-Truck

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — A game warden came to the rescue of an owl after it was struck by a semi-truck in Crawford County.

According to Col. Greg Rae of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Law Enforcement Division, Officer VanMatre was called to help the bird that was stuck in the grill of the semi-truck.

After Officer VanMatre removed the owl from the grill and posed for a picture, the owl flew off.

