Authorities: Son Killed Mother, Father Helped Cover It Up

Posted 8:20 am, December 27, 2019, by

(AP) — Prosecutors have charged a 19-year-old Arkansas man with killing his mother and have charged his father with trying to help him cover it up.

Crime Scene Tape. Photo Courtesy of MGN Galleries

Arrest reports show that Carson Gregory Glover is charged with capital murder for the death of his mother, Sonya Glover.

She was found lying in her blood late Saturday in the family’s home in Sherwood, north of Little Rock.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that 55-year-old William Gregory Glover has been charged with hindering apprehension.

Authorities say he told officers that he didn’t know what happened to his wife, but that a voicemail shows otherwise.

