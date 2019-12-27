× Clouds With A Stray Shower Today, Few Storms Saturday

It’ll be a mainly cloudy Friday across Arkansas and Oklahoma with a stray shower possible.

VIDEO FORECAST

FRIDAY: FAIRLY CLOUDY WITH A STRAY SHOWER

Most of the day will be cloudy with a few raindrops possible. Winds will pick up a bit out of the southeast this afternoon up to 10 MPH.

Highs will reach into the upper 50s and low 60s.

SATURDAY: MORE ACTIVE WEATHER ARRIVING

A few showers are possible Saturday morning with a heavier rain and thunder Saturday evening.

There is a low-end severe threat Saturday evening with a Level 1 Marginal Risk issued over Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma.

A line of heavy rain and thunder will approach the line from 6-9 PM. There could be a few thunderstorms embedded in the line. There will be some rotation in the atmosphere so some storms may try to spin a bit, but the storms are likely to be on the weaker end.

SATURDAY THREATS

-Some strong winds

-Brief tornado possible

-Brief heavy rain

-Matt