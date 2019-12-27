Crews Battle Warehouse Fire In Springdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Emergency crews are working to put out a fire at a warehouse business in Springdale.

Smoke could be seen throughout Springdale due to the fire.

According to Springdale Fire Captain Matt Bagley, the fire is at 659 Randall Wobbe Lane in Springdale. The address comes back to A-Advantage Warehouse, Distribution & Transportation.

Bagley wasn't sure how the fire started, but the black smoke from the building came from styrofoam boards burning.

The fire halted three trains headed southbound on the tracks near the warehouse.

The fire has been contained.

No injuries have been reported.

5NEWS will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.