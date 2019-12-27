Disney Characters Say Tourists Inappropriately Touched Them

(AP) — Disney World employees who portray Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck have filed incident reports with police, claiming they were inappropriately touched by tourists.

This follows the arrest of a man in November who was accused of groping a Disney princess.

The employee in the Mickey Mouse costume was taken to the hospital with a neck strain on Dec, 4 after a grandmother patted the character’s head. She told investigators she didn’t believe the woman intentionally hurt her.

Another tourist was accused of groping Minnie Mouse, and a woman in her 60s reached in Donald Duck’s costume and groped an employee’s chest.

