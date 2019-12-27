Fayetteville PD Investigating Counterfeit Bills

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for help identifying two females who were caught on security cameras using counterfeit $50 bills.

A Facebook post was shared on the department page with photos of the two women.

They are asking anyone with information on who the women may be to contact Detective S. Allen at 479-587- 3520.

Police say they would like to speak to the women about how they came in possession of the phony bills.

They say all callers may remain anonymous and all help is appreciated.