Hackett Tattoo Shop Total Loss After Early Morning Fire

Posted 4:28 pm, December 27, 2019, by , Updated at 12:52PM, December 27, 2019

Photo Gallery

HACKETT, Ark. (KFSM) — Studio 45 Tattoos in Hackett is a total loss after a fire Friday (Dec. 27) morning.

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m.

It’s unclear at this time what started the flames.

Along with the Hackett Fire Department, Bonanza Fire & EMP Fire were called for mutual aid.

The building was a rental, according to Elizabeth Fayhe, owner of Studio 45 Tattoos.

Fayhe said they will work to find a new location soon and wanted to thank everyone for the messages, love and prayers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.