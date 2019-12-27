Hackett Tattoo Shop Total Loss After Early Morning Fire

HACKETT, Ark. (KFSM) — Studio 45 Tattoos in Hackett is a total loss after a fire Friday (Dec. 27) morning.

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m.

It’s unclear at this time what started the flames.

Along with the Hackett Fire Department, Bonanza Fire & EMP Fire were called for mutual aid.

The building was a rental, according to Elizabeth Fayhe, owner of Studio 45 Tattoos.

Fayhe said they will work to find a new location soon and wanted to thank everyone for the messages, love and prayers.