LeFlore County Sheriff Rob Seale Set To Retire

LeFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — A local sheriff is calling it a day after seven years as the head of the department.

LeFlore County Sheriff Rob Seale will be retiring after 30 years of service in law enforcement.

He says he's turning in his badge to spend more time with his family.

“This is something I’ve always wanted to do for a long time was to run for sheriff and to serve the citizens of the county,” Sheriff Seale said.

After 21 years on the Poteau police force, Rob Seale was elected as LeFlore County Sheriff in 2013. Seven years later he says he can't help but look back with pride.

“We needed someone in here to work and bring the department forward and so I just wanted to step up and do that and be that person to help citizens of the county,” Seale said.

Sheriff Seale says during his time of service they’ve reduced property crime rates, returned many stolen items, taken narcotics off the streets, started getting school resource officers at rural schools, reduced response time and revamped the 911 system.

“We’ve gotten a lot accomplished in this last seven years for the county and for this department,” Seale said.

Seale says it all would not have been possible without the support of his community.

“I’m just grateful to the citizens or LeFlore County in these last seven years and all the support that they’ve shown me personally and for our department, and I’m proud to have been able to serve the citizens of LeFlore County," Seale said.

Sheriff Seale's retirement goes into effect on December 31. His undersheriff Donnie Edwards will take over until the election in June of 2020.

Edwards says he will be running for the position of sheriff in that 2020 election.