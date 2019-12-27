Level 1 Severe Risk Saturday Evening

Our quiet stretch of weather comes to an end this weekend. A cold front will swing through Saturday evening, along with some heavy rain and thunder. There is a chance for some thunderstorms to turn severe. Southerly winds will be on the increase until then, providing some more warmth and humidity.

TIMING

Saturday Morning: Clouds with a stray shower

Saturday Afternoon: Few showers, some a bit heavier

Saturday Evening (6-9PM): Heavy rain will push through with some pockets of thunderstorms.

THREATS

A low-end severe threat (Level 1 – Marginal) is in place over all of eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas as a line of heavy rain with some storms marches through Saturday evening. Overall the storms should be weaker with rain and thunder, but there will be rotation in the atmosphere. If some storms become discrete and have some clearer space around them, they will likely rotate a bit.

Some strong winds could be possible in the strongest rain showers and storms. A brief tornado threat exists, but remains low.

-Matt