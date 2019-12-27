Man Wanted In Washington County Arrested In Oklahoma

Photo Gallery
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — A traffic stop for expired tags lead to the arrest of a man with multiple warrants out of Arkansas.
On Dec. 16 a Wagoner County K-9 Deputy pulled over a vehicle on Highway 16 with expired tags.
The driver, Isaac Moore, had a suspended driver’s license and had warrants out of Washington County.
When deputies searched the vehicle before impounding it, they found loose pills, narcotics and a loaded firearm.
Moore was taken to the Wagoner County Jail and faces the following charges.
- Possession of Firearm AFCF
- Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony 2nd and Subsequent
- Transporting a Loaded Firearm
- Person Supervised by DOC in Possession of Pistol
- Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (meth)
- Possession of a Controlled Danger Substance (ecstasy)
- Possession of Prescription pills without a Script