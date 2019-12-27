Man Wanted In Washington County Arrested In Oklahoma

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — A traffic stop for expired tags lead to the arrest of a man with multiple warrants out of Arkansas.

On Dec. 16 a Wagoner County K-9 Deputy pulled over a vehicle on Highway 16 with expired tags.

The driver, Isaac Moore, had a suspended driver’s license and had warrants out of Washington County.

When deputies searched the vehicle before impounding it, they found loose pills, narcotics and a loaded firearm.

Moore was taken to the Wagoner County Jail and faces the following charges.

  • Possession of Firearm AFCF
  • Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony 2nd and Subsequent
  • Transporting a Loaded Firearm
  • Person Supervised by DOC in Possession of Pistol
  • Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (meth)
  • Possession of a Controlled Danger Substance (ecstasy)
  • Possession of Prescription pills without a Script
