Man Wanted In Washington County Arrested In Oklahoma

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — A traffic stop for expired tags lead to the arrest of a man with multiple warrants out of Arkansas.

On Dec. 16 a Wagoner County K-9 Deputy pulled over a vehicle on Highway 16 with expired tags.

The driver, Isaac Moore, had a suspended driver’s license and had warrants out of Washington County.

When deputies searched the vehicle before impounding it, they found loose pills, narcotics and a loaded firearm.

Moore was taken to the Wagoner County Jail and faces the following charges.