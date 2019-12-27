Rogers Man Faces Capital Murder Charges In Fatal Stabbing

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Rogers man is facing murder charges after fatally stabbing another man in Bentonville.

On Thursday (Dec. 26) officers responded around 9 a.m. to the 500 block of B Street where they found 25-year-old Keundra Allen, of Little Rock, in a grassy area with multiple stab wounds, according to police.

A police report states that Allen had four stab wounds to his head, six to his torso and three to his back. He died where he was lying as a result of his injuries.

According to the police report, Anthony Ballett, 39, of Rogers got into an altercation with Allen over an ex-girlfriend.

Witnesses at the scene say they saw Ballett on top of Allen, stabbing him repeatedly.

Ballett fled the scene but was later captured by Arkansas State Police during a traffic stop on Highway 43 between Maysville and Cherokee City.

The police report states that Ballett admitted to stabbing Allen. He is currently at the Benton County Detention Center and is facing capital murder charges.

He currently has no bond and is set to appear in court on February 3, 2020.