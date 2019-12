Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENLAND, Ark. (KFSM) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 49 near Greenland are closed due to a semi-truck fire.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the semi-truck trailer is fully engulfed in flames as of 9:10 p.m.

It's unknown at this time when the lanes will reopen.

