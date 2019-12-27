Severe Risk Saturday

A strong storms system will move into Arkansas and Oklahoma on Saturday with strong to severe thunderstorms along and ahead of the cold front.

The most likely time for storms will be in the afternoon and evening on Saturday with most storms exiting by late night around midnight.

Clouds will slowly clear along with any lingering showers on Sunday with calm weather expected for the last few days on 2019.

We’ll have a small chance for rain after New Years on Thursday with temperatures returning to near normal levels around the upper 40s and low 50s.

-Garrett