Teen Jumps From Poteau Bridge Into Oncoming Traffic

Posted 3:25 pm, December 27, 2019, by , Updated at 03:54PM, December 27, 2019

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — Crews landed a helicopter on Highway 112 in Poteau after a teenager jumped off of a bridge into oncoming traffic.

According to LeFlore County Sheriff's Office, traffic was blocked as crews give aide to the teenage girl.

(Photo Courtesy: Tim Reed)

First responders were trying to get to the teen but she jumped before they were able to. She was hit by a car immediately after she jumped.

The helicopter landed on the highway just before 3:30 p.m. Friday (Dec. 27).

The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 59 and Highway 112 near Walmart in Poteau.

The teen's condition is unknown at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.