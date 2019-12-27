Teen Jumps From Poteau Bridge Into Oncoming Traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — Crews landed a helicopter on Highway 112 in Poteau after a teenager jumped off of a bridge into oncoming traffic.

According to LeFlore County Sheriff's Office, traffic was blocked as crews give aide to the teenage girl.

First responders were trying to get to the teen but she jumped before they were able to. She was hit by a car immediately after she jumped.

The helicopter landed on the highway just before 3:30 p.m. Friday (Dec. 27).

The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 59 and Highway 112 near Walmart in Poteau.

The teen's condition is unknown at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.