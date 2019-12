VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — VFW commander Early Duty has passed away according to a Facebook post by Robert Jack VFW Post 1322.

Earl Duty was VFW Post 1322 commander and District 7 commander.

The post read: “We regret to announce the passing of our beloved Commander and friend, Earl Duty.”

