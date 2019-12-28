Bentonville Man Killed In Head-On Crash

CONWAY COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — According to Arkansas State Police, a Bentonville man is dead after a head-on crash that happened in Conway County.

On Friday (Dec. 27), Catherine Flowers, 53, from Center Ridge, was driving southbound in a Nissan on Highway 9 at around 7:30 a.m with an underage boy as a passenger.

Richard Howk, 44, from Bentonville, was heading northbound in a Hyundai on Highway 9 as well.

Howk crossed the centerline and struck Flowers head-on.

Howk died in the crash, and the boy was injured.

Flowers suffered no injuries.

The boy was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital.

The weather condition was foggy and road condition was dry.