Crews Continue To Battle Warehouse Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) -- Fire crews continue to battle the massive warehouse fire in Springdale today (Dec. 28).

The fire has been smoldering for more than 24 hours.

Flames and thick black smoke have been pouring out of the building since Friday afternoon.

The Springdale Fire Department got the call around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon about a Warehouse on fire with styrofoam, bed mattresses and cardboard inside. The warehouse is located on Randall Wobbe Lane.

The firefighters quickly took out the initial flames, but the flames picked back up.

The material inside the building fell, injuring a firefighter. The firefighter had to be taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire Captain Matt Bagley says their tactics immediately changed.

"It takes several people to find him, get him out and start doing whatever care he needs. About a quarter of the personnel we had on scene last night were then shifted to fighting fire to helping get this firefighter out. So that's less people engaging the fire and less progress" said Bagley.

With it being too dangerous for firefighters to return inside the building, their focus now is to contain it from the outside and monitor surrounding homes.

"We are not going to risk as much to save property as we are to save a life," said Bagley.

At this time there are no hazardous levels of these toxins in the smoke, but fire captain Bagley says they are still encouraging people at the nearby Randall Wobbe Apartment complex to remain indoors.

Angel Sandova lives at these apartments and says he has been keeping an eye on the fire since it started.

"Like last night it was everywhere. Over here over the apartments and then this morning with a different wid direction it's going that way, it's crazy," Said Sandova.

As of now, the fire department is monitoring air quality with meters in real-time.

The injured firefighter was treated and released from the hospital last night.

Right now, it is still unknown what caused the fire.

The Springdale Police Department announced on Facebook that they have blocked traffic on Randall Wobbe Lane.

"Springdale PD blocked traffic on Randall Wobbe Ln to help protect our operation and equipment while still making a way for Cargill to get in and out to run their business. SPD is still on scene now 28.5 hours later. Thank you!"

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.