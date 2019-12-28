Important Message For Suddenlink Subscribers

Deon Stewart Arrested In Sharp County

Posted 4:08 pm, December 28, 2019, by , Updated at 04:16PM, December 28, 2019

Sharp County, Ark. (KFSM) – Arkansas wide receiver Deon Stewart was arrested Saturday (Dec. 28) morning in Sharp County, accused of driving while intoxicated and driving left of center. The Sharp County Jail confirmed that Stewart has been released with a pending court date.

Stewart missed the 2019 season with a torn ACL, after racking up 53 catches and two touchdowns in his first three seasons. One of the most experienced members of the offense, Stewart also served as a return specialist. He redshirted in 2015, his first year on campus.

