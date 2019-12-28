× Jaqualin McGhee Commits To Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The Arkansas football recruiting class of 2020 is in to the double digits. Jaqualin McGhee, a defensive end from Peach County in Georgia, became the tenth commit of the class on Saturday.

McGhee has only played football for two years, so the potential for growth is high. The 6’4, 255-lb prospect picked Arkansas over offers from Kansas State, West Virginia, and Cincinnati, among other, and is set to make an official visit in January.

Coach Sam Pittman extended an offer December 15th. McGhee will officially sign once the normal signing period opens up in February.