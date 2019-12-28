Local Pets Looking For Forever Homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) -- A local animal shelter and animal hospital are working together to find forever homes for as many pets as possible before the end of the year.

Between now and New Year's Eve, any dog or cat adopted from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter will get a free exam at All Pets Animal Hospital in either Rogers or Bentonville. Plus free disease testing, vaccinations, food, and preventative medicine.

"All Pets" has seen 45 animals as part of this program and hopes to help more before 2020.

"When you get pets from pet centers, you're just creating the problem. There's more breeding, there's more overpopulation. When you get them from adoption centers, these are pets that don't have homes that are already looking for forever homes." said Dr. Dible

Dr. Dible says this is the second year for the program. Pets must be seen by a vet before January 3rd.

