Important Message For Suddenlink Subscribers

LSU Blows Out Oklahoma In Peach Bowl Game

Posted 7:06 pm, December 28, 2019, by , Updated at 07:05PM, December 28, 2019

Peach Bowl. Photo Courtesy: MGN Galleries

(AP) — The Peach Bowl has been the stage for a record-setting scoring barrage by LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Burrow has thrown seven touchdown passes to tie the record for the most in any bowl game.

It is the most in any College Football Playoff game. Jefferson’s four touchdown catches tied a bowl record for a full game.

Burrow also has thrown two touchdown passes to Terrace Marshall Jr. and one to Thaddeus Moss.

Burrow tied the bowl record set by Cooper Rush of Central Michigan, who threw seven TD passes in the 2014 Bahamas Bowl.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.