LSU Blows Out Oklahoma In Peach Bowl Game

(AP) — The Peach Bowl has been the stage for a record-setting scoring barrage by LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Burrow has thrown seven touchdown passes to tie the record for the most in any bowl game.

It is the most in any College Football Playoff game. Jefferson’s four touchdown catches tied a bowl record for a full game.

Burrow also has thrown two touchdown passes to Terrace Marshall Jr. and one to Thaddeus Moss.

Burrow tied the bowl record set by Cooper Rush of Central Michigan, who threw seven TD passes in the 2014 Bahamas Bowl.