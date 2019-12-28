New Federal Tobacco Law Now In Effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

United States (KFSM) -- Today (Dec. 28) is the first full day for a new law that changes the federal minimum age to buy all tobacco products from 18 to 21. This includes cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and vaping cartridges.

President Trump signed the bill into law yesterday with bipartisan support.

The general manager of Vapor Maven in Fayetteville, Donny Scott, says he's against the new law and worried about the impact on business.

An Arkansas law raising the smoking age to 21 went into effect in September, but there were exceptions to that law.

Scott says that will now change.

"We were informed that it was null and void. It would be strictly 21 and up, no grandfather clause, no ifs ands or buts."

Tabitha Corbitt turns 21 in 2 months. She says she was going to buy smoking products today until she learned of the new law.

"I agree with the federal law changing because 18-year-olds don't need to be smoking. But at the same time, the grandfathered in law was fantastic for people ... I kind of feel like I had that right taken away from me. You know, we can go join the military and we can vote and get thousands and thousands of dollars in debt but we're not allowed to make that choice."

The FDA says it will provide more details on the nationwide change in the coming days.