Showers Turn To Storms Saturday Evening

Posted 7:47 am, December 28, 2019, by , Updated at 07:50AM, December 28, 2019

Showers will turn into some storms Saturday evening. A Level 2 Severe Risk has been issued as thunderstorms could cross the AR-OK state line from 6-8PM.

VIDEO FORECAST

SEVERE RISK:  LEVEL 2

The highest chance for stronger storms will be across Northwest Arkansas and for much of the River Valley and eastern Oklahoma. A cold front will be sparking heavy rain and some thunderstorms this evening after light on-and-off showers all afternoon.

THREATS

With lots of atmospheric rotation but low energy (buoyancy), gusty winds will be the main threat with a brief tornado chance. Otherwise the majority of us will experience periods of heavy rain with some thunder.

TIMING

Saturday Late Morning:  Few light showers

Saturday Afternoon:  On-and-off showers, some a little heavier

Saturday Evening (6-9 PM):  Rain and storms

-Matt

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.