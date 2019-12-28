Showers Turn To Storms Saturday Evening

Showers will turn into some storms Saturday evening. A Level 2 Severe Risk has been issued as thunderstorms could cross the AR-OK state line from 6-8PM.

VIDEO FORECAST

SEVERE RISK: LEVEL 2

The highest chance for stronger storms will be across Northwest Arkansas and for much of the River Valley and eastern Oklahoma. A cold front will be sparking heavy rain and some thunderstorms this evening after light on-and-off showers all afternoon.

THREATS

With lots of atmospheric rotation but low energy (buoyancy), gusty winds will be the main threat with a brief tornado chance. Otherwise the majority of us will experience periods of heavy rain with some thunder.

TIMING

Saturday Late Morning: Few light showers

Saturday Afternoon: On-and-off showers, some a little heavier

Saturday Evening (6-9 PM): Rain and storms

-Matt