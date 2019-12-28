Trump Attacks Whistleblower In Now-Removed Tweetstorm Full Of Rants And Conspiracies

(CNN) — President Donald Trump retweeted an attack that included an unsubstantiated name of the intelligence community whistleblower at the heart of the Ukraine scandal as part of a series of rants and conspiratorial posts overnight.

Trump or someone with access to his Twitter account removed the retweet Saturday morning.

Other retweets were also reversed, including pro-Trump and anti-Democrat memes from suspicious-looking Twitter accounts. But his whistleblower-related post was the most noteworthy because nearly every public official involved in the impeachment inquiry agreed that the identity of the original complainant should be protected.

Trump has shared more than 100 posts about the whistleblower since September, almost entirely critical, but until this week he had refrained from sharing any content directly pointing to a person’s name.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on Friday night’s retweet and Saturday morning’s reversal.

Some far-right media outlets and personalities have published stories claiming to know the name of the whistleblower, but his or her identity is not known and has not been reported by mainstream outlets — including CNN.

On Thursday, the President retweeted a post from his reelection campaign containing an article with the purported name of the person.

Then he shared a post with the unsubstantiated name late Friday night.

Earlier in the evening, one of the lawyers for the intelligence community whistleblower, Mark Zaid, reiterated a message he has been sharing for months: “Protect the Whistleblower.”

“I guarantee Republicans will want #whistleblowers during next Democrat Administration, whenever that may be,” Zaid wrote. “They likely won’t have many given their continual attacks on integrity of lawful #WBer system.”