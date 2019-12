GARFIELD, Ark. (KFSM) — According to Arkansas State Police, a man and woman from Garfield are dead after their vehicle struck a tree Saturday (Dec. 28) evening.

Bobby Joe Hamilton, 40, was driving a 1981 Chevrolet with Mary Alice Hamilton 54, as the passenger.

They were heading East on Hwy 62 and attempted to negotiate a curve when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, killing both.

This happened at 7:20 p.m., the weather condition was rainy, and the road condition was wet.