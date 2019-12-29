2019: One Of The Wettest

2019 will be recorded as one of the top five all-time wettest years since record keeping started.

In Fort Smith, 66.63″ of rainfall was recorded. This is a full 2-feet above the normal rainfall total. The previous wettest year on record was only a few years back in 2015 when Fort Smith recorded 73.93″ of rainfall in 2015. Record keeping started in 1882.

Top 5 Wettest Years in Fort Smith

2015 73.93″ 1945 71.81″ 2019 66.63″ 1990 61.22″ 2008 61.02″

In Northwest Arkansas, Fayetteville also saw one of the wettest years since record keeping started. A total of 63.93″ fell which is more than a foot above the normal. This is the 5th wettest on record for Fayetteville since record keeping started in 1950.

Top 5 Wettest in Fayetteville

1990 75.01″ 1973 69.00″ 1957 66.91″ 2015 65.71″ 2019 63.93″

At Northwest Arkansas National Airport the total of rainfall was higher than Fayetteville with 65.49″ of rainfall ; however, record keeping only started with the opening of the airport in 1998.

-Garrett