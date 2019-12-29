Important Message For Suddenlink Subscribers

2019: One Of The Wettest

2019 will be recorded as one of the top five all-time wettest years since record keeping started.

In Fort Smith, 66.63″ of rainfall was recorded. This is a full 2-feet above the normal rainfall total. The previous wettest year on record was only a few years back in 2015 when Fort Smith recorded 73.93″ of rainfall in 2015. Record keeping started in 1882.

Top 5 Wettest Years in Fort Smith

    1. 2015  73.93″
    2. 1945  71.81″
    3. 2019  66.63″
    4. 1990  61.22″
    5. 2008  61.02″

In Northwest Arkansas, Fayetteville also saw one of the wettest years since record keeping started. A total of 63.93″ fell which is more than a foot above the normal. This is the 5th wettest on record for Fayetteville since record keeping started in 1950.

Top 5 Wettest in Fayetteville

    1. 1990  75.01″
    2. 1973  69.00″
    3. 1957  66.91″
    4. 2015  65.71″
    5. 2019  63.93″

At Northwest Arkansas National Airport the total of rainfall was higher than Fayetteville with 65.49″ of rainfall ; however, record keeping only started with the opening of the airport in 1998.

-Garrett

