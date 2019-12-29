× Arkansas Downs Indiana In Huge Comeback Win

BLOOMINGTON (KFSM) – Arkansas ended their non-conference slate with a bang, going into Indiana and beating the Hoosiers 71-64. It was the first loss at assembly hall for Indiana all season, and moves the Razorbacks to 11-1 in Eric Musselman’s first season.

The game was billed as a battle of styles, the Hogs speed and skill clashing with Indiana’s size and strength. The Hoosiers built a 38-33 halftime lead behind 16 first half points from forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, and at times felt like they would be able to run away with their extra size inside.

That threat carried into the second half, as Indiana built a 52-42 lead five minutes in. But Arkansas kept firing, a nd a flurry of deep threes from Isaiah Joe got the Hogs right back in it.

With under six minutes to play, Desi Sills knocked down a corner three o pul the Hogs within two. A minute later, Joe tied the game on a jumper, and then Mason Jones caught fire.

With less than three minutes to play, Jones hit back to back threes, and suddenly Arkansas was ahead by fie. The Hogs held strong through a foul-filled final minute to complete the comeback and pull out the 71-64 victory. Joe led all scorers with 24 points, with Jones right behind him with 21.

SEC action starts Saturday, when the Hogs host Texas A&M.