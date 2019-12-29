Important Message For Suddenlink Subscribers

Body Found Submerged In Hurricane Creek In Franklin County

Posted 5:06 am, December 29, 2019, by

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a Greenwood man was found dead after a possible drowning.

Early Saturday (Dec. 28), officials arrived to Hurricane Creek with Arkansas Game and Fish, Pleasant View First Responders, and Franklin County Water Rescue. There, they found 66-year-old Richard Staser submerged underwater inside his Jeep vehicle.

Staser’s body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab. According to police, foul play is not suspected but cannot be ruled out until the medical examiner completes their examination.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

