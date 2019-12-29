Boy Gifted New Bike After Bike Stolen From Front Porch On Christmas Day

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — A boy in Greensboro was surprised when he was gifted a new bike Saturday morning after someone stole a bike that he won after a contest at his elementary school.

Qisai, a third-grader at Archer Elementary School, got his new bike from members of the Iron Order Motorcycle Club, who stopped by to support him with his new gift.

An anonymous person also gave him a bike.

FOX8 would like to thank the many viewers who reached out and wanted to help the family.

Qisai’s mother, Tiffany Cherry, says her son, who is on the autism spectrum, worked hard to win the stolen bike at his school, especially the essay contest.