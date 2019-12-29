Busy Holiday Travel Weekend In Between Christmas & New Year

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — It’s a busy travel weekend for millions of Americans, falling right in between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day this year. According to AAA, almost 7 million Americans are hitting the skies between December 21 and January 1. That’s nearly 5 percent more than last year. We stopped by XNA Northwest Arkansas National Airport to chat with travelers. Frankie Garcia flew into town to visit his family for the holidays after getting back from deployment with the Army.

“It felt great seeing them! It had been eight months since I’d seen them. So it was good! I got to surprise them too. They didn’t think I was going to come home for the holidays,” said Frankie Garcia.

“I’m traveling to Ann Arbor, Michigan, flying back to grad school,” said Tobias Dwyer.

“Yes, I always miss him and I know it will be several months before we see him again, maybe in the summer,” said Tobias’ mother.

Here at home, thankfully, weather isn’t impacting travel but that’s a different story if you’re heading pretty much anywhere else right now.