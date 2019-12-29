Important Message For Suddenlink Subscribers

Clarksville Police Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect

Posted 12:08 pm, December 29, 2019, by , Updated at 12:06PM, December 29, 2019

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for help in searching for an armed robbery suspect.

According to their Facebook post, around 5 a.m. Sunday (Dec. 29), an armed robbery occurred at the Exit 58 Shell gas station.

The suspect is a white male in his 20s, medium build, and about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, blue jeans and was unshaven.

The getaway vehicle is a white Chevrolet TrailBlazer with either a black or missing driver’s side front fender.

They ask to please contact the Clarksville Police Department or send a Facebook message with any information.

Clarksville Police Department: 479-754-8100

