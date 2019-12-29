Holiday Shoppers Spend Weekend Returning Gifts

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — A busy few days for shoppers during this first weekend after Christmas. It’s the time when many people stop by to do in-store returns or exchanges. According to the National Retail Federation, 55 percent of shoppers say they will return or exchange unwanted gifts or holiday items within the first month of getting them and 80 percent of those people prefer to go in-store. We caught up with some shoppers at Best Buy in Rogers.

“I came to get some ink for my printer and to look at the after-holiday sales. It’s been really good. We did an early celebration and stayed home for the holidays so that gives us time to be safe and do some extra shopping,” said Charles Brown.

“Just returning a gift that I bought for my father. So Best Buy couldn’t get it to me before Christmas. So even though I ordered it before Christmas, I ended up coming into the store and buying an extra one,” said Steve Hacala.

The National Retail Federation expects total holiday spending to increase by 4 percent this season compared to last year, including sales through December 31.