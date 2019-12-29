Last Night Of Chanukah Celebrated In Fayetteville Square

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The final night of Chanukah includes lighting all the candles of the Menorah and celebrating lightness in the world.

Sunday (Dec. 29), members of Chabad of Northwest Arkansas gathered in the Fayetteville Square to enjoy the last night of Chanukah as well as their community and religion.

Before the lighting, members sang Jewish songs and recited prayers. Dozens of people watched as Rabbi Mendel Greisman stood atop a ladder to light each candle which was at first difficult due to strong winds and cold temperatures.

This public lighting is just one day after an attack in New York on members of a Jewish synagogue. Rabbi Greisman reminds people that increasing in light and goodness is not only a theme of Chanukah but something that everyone can practice.

“Ultimately darkness and evil don’t tackle a specific community. They tackle goodness and kindness in the universe. And it’s really incumbent upon each and every one of us, Jewish or not, to increase in light to increase in goodness increase in kindness and the only way we’ll make the world a better place,” said Rabbi Mendel Greisman.

Rabbi Greisman says after Sunday’s public lighting every member of their community will go back to their homes and light their candles. His message is in order to bring light into the world, you must bring light into your home.