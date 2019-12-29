Mild, Snowless Start To 2020

Here’s a look at the temperature trend for the next two weeks. Temperatures will generally run near or above average for both the Ozark Plateau of Northwest Arkansas and the Greater Fort Smith area.

At this point, no significant snow appears to be in the forecast into the middle of the month.

Northwest Arkansas, Ozark Plateau: The trend for the first two weeks of January will warmer than normal with at least two cold fronts arriving on the 4th and then the 14th of January.

Greater Fort Smith Area: Expect to experience temperatures that are also above average for the most part with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Dry weather is expected for the first part of the upcoming week with rain chances around Thursday.

-Garrett