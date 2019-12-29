Ozark Man Dead In Multivehicle Accident

OZARK, Ark. (KFSM) — According to Arkansas State Police, an Ozark man is dead after a multivehicle accident that happened Friday (Dec. 27).

The accident happened at Interstate 40 West at the 32 mile marker in Franklin County.

George Liles and Joanna Wall were parked on the side of I-40 in a 2004 Chevrolet. Westbound on I-40 were Wilbur Gaines, who was driving a 1999 Ford and Mary and Rebecca Bonner were driving a 2014 Honda.

The Chevrolet pulled out into the traffic and was struck by both the Ford and Honda, killing Liles who was driving the Chevrolet.

All others were injured and taken to Baptist Ft. Smith and Mercy Hospital Ft. Smith.

This happened at 10:50 a.m. and weather conditions were cloudy, and road conditions were dry.