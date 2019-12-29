Special Needs Clinic Opens In Springdale

(AP) — Kids Unlimited Learning Academy recently opened a 16,000-square-foot clinic in Springdale, and it is the company’s ninth clinic in Arkansas.

The clinic at 1268 Electric Ave. provides day treatment and outpatient services for special needs children, from newborns to those in kindergarten. It will also provide services over the summer to special needs children in school.

Shelly Keller, president, and co-founder explained the need for services led the company to open a new clinic. The company previously opened a clinic in Farmington.

