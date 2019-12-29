Springdale Warehouse Fire Continues To Burn

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Crews continue to battle the Springdale Warehouse Fire that’s been smoldering for over 48 hours now.

12-inch styrofoam trays were the first materials in the warehouse to catch fire and keep the fire alive.

“There’s a really good chance that there won’t be anymore flame tomorrow at this time but it’s a guesstimation,” said Fire Captain Matt Bagley.

The thick black smoke has died down but everything inside is still smoldering. Areas of material on the floor about the size of an SUV are still flaming.

Neighbors say they’re thankful the wind has changed the smoke’s direction.

“Only one trip outside the store that’s it. I came back and I’m like I’m not going back outside again because I don’t wanna smell that stuff. It’s bad enough.” said nearby resident Cornelious Luke.

The department says this is the longest fire in the city in more than a decade.