Springdale Warehouse Fire Dies Down Heading Into Cold Sunday Evening

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) -- After 56 hours, the warehouse fire in Springdale has finally begun to decrease significantly.

The fire is essentially gone from view. All that is left is a very light smoke that drifts from the roof. The smell has also left the area which is a relief for those in the neighborhood.

“This whole area was fogged up with smoke and there was ashes falling out of the sky and stuff like that,” said Michael Balmaseda.

Michael Balmaseda lives right down the road from A-Advantage. He’s had a front row seat to this two-day-long fire. It started Friday night at the warehouse on Randall Wobbe Lane and burned strongly after hours of firefighters putting down initial flames. Heavy winds pushed thick plumes of smoke into nearby neighborhoods and apartment complexes. By Sunday, smoke and a strong smell remained.

“Smoke is inherently bad. We’re not encouraging anybody to breathe it in and that’s why we’re trying to discourage people from being outside in it,” said Springdale Fire Captain Matt Bagley.

Styrofoam, bed mattresses and cardboard all fueled the fire, producing a dark black cloud over the building.

“It smelled like a lot of burning plastic and maybe some chemicals mixed in or something like that...it hurt me a little bit honestly," said Balmaseda.

Springdale Fire Captain Matt Bagley says breathing in this type of smoke can be harmful and should be avoided if possible.

“If nothing else it can cause respiratory irritation which leaves you vulnerable to common infections,” said Bagley.

For those living nearby being outside has brought some challenges.

“My voice isn’t usually this raspy. I know that there was something going on with that place because the way it smelled, it just smelled completely bad,” Michael Balmaseda.

After more than two days, Springdale Fire is hopeful this fire will be completely extinguished by tomorrow.

“There’s a really good chance that there won’t be any more flame by tomorrow morning at this time it’s a guestimation though,” said Bagley.