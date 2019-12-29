Important Message For Suddenlink Subscribers

Stray Showers Before Temperatures Drop

The first cold front brought stronger storms to the area yesterday. Today’s cold front will cause a few stray showers, but the bigger story is the cooler and drier air behind it.

RAIN CHANCES

A stray shower is possible this morning, but rain will be minimal and isolated.

By the afternoon, more light to moderate showers are possible as the cold front moves through. However, coverage and intensity likely won't be as much as models are showing.

TEMPERATURES DROP

As the cold front moves through, temperatures will drop in the afternoon. Highs in Northwest Arkansas will be in the morning.

River Valley temperatures will stay in the 50s before the cold front moves in later on Sunday.

-Sabrina

