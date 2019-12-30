Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Bringing Back 5-Buck Bundle

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) is bringing back their popular 5-Buck Bundle Promo in January.

Players receive a free $1 Natural State Jackpot when they purchase a $3 Powerball ticket with Power Play and a $2 Mega Millions ticket.

This promotion will start in January and run through February 2020. All Bundle tickets must be Quick Picks.

“All players have to do to get this great deal is to ask for the 5-Buck Bundle,” said ASL Director Bishop Woosley. “This is the third straight year we have offered the Bundle. People really like it, so we are bringing it back by popular demand.”

The Natural State Jackpot (NSJ) is exclusive to Arkansas. It was reset on Saturday (Dec. 28) to $50,000 after a woman from Austin, AR bought a winning ticket. She purchased this ticket at the Austin One Stop for Friday night’s drawing. She won $320,000! The woman claimed the prize this morning (Dec. 30) at the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The NSJ jackpot for tonight’s drawing is $55,000.

“As long as no one wins these jackpots, they will just continue to increase. The Natural State Jackpot draws six nights a week and increases by $5,000 each day until it reaches $150,000, then it grows by $10,000 each draw until it is won. Drawings for Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots each occur twice a week and grow by several million dollars each time no one wins the jackpot,” Woosley said.

The lottery will also launch five new “STACKED” instant tickets ranging in price from $1 to $10. Each ticket is loaded with prizes and players can win multiple times on each ticket.

Woosley reminds players that if gambling is causing a problem for an individual, help is available by calling or texting the 24-hour confidential National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.