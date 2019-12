ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Traffic on West New Hope Road and South Bellview Road is slowed after an accident involving at least two vehicles.

According to the Rogers Fire Department, at least one person had to be extricated after the accident.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the accident, but two vehicles are reported to have heavy damage.

Multiple ambulances are at the scene. It’s unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

