Bentonville Police Chase Ends In Crash

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A driver avoiding a DWI checkpoint in Bentonville lead officers on a chase that ended in a crash.

According to Sgt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County SheriffsOffice, on Friday (Dec. 27) the driver, Cody Hill, attempted to avoid the checkpoint by charging through it, disregarding signs and commands.

Jenkins says Hill accelerated through the checkpoint, almost hitting six deputies who had to dive out of the way.

During the chase, something flew out of the truck Hill was driving and caused a sergeant to crash. The sergeant was not injured in the crash.

Hill was taken into custody and charged with multiple charges including Fleeing, Driving with a Suspended License, two counts of Delivery of Meth/Cocaine, and Aggravated Assault. Along with the list of charges, he was charged with multiple warrants he was evading.

His first court date is set for Jan. 29, 2020.