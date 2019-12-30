Bentonville Police Searching For Missing/Runaway Teens

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Bentonville Police are searching for a missing/runaway teen who left his home between the evening of December 28, and the morning of December 29.

Daniel Cartaya, 16, is 6’1, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

It is possible he could be traveling with Savannah Bollinger, 14, who is also reported as a runaway in Bella Vista.

Savannah is 5’7, weighs about 135 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Bella Vista Police ask if you have any information regarding this case, to please call the Bentonville Police Department at 479-271-3170