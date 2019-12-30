Important Message For Suddenlink Subscribers

Chilly And Windy Monday

Posted 6:49 am, December 30, 2019, by

The major system that brought us rain over the weekend has now shifted east. However, the backside of the system is filtering in cold air from the north.

Temperatures are cold in Northwest Arkansas to start the day. By the afternoon, temperatures rise to the mid 40s, but it will still feel chilly from the northerly winds.

The River Valley will be cold to start, but temperatures climb to near 50 for the afternoon.

The end of 2019 will be dry and sunny. Rain returns late on New Years Day. Scattered rain chances are on Thursday.

-Sabrina

