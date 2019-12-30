Code Compliance To Respond To Deer Feeding And Baiting Reports Within City Limits

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Multiple City departments and the Animal Services Advisory Group have researched options for managing Fayetteville’s deer population over the past year.

The City is considering an Integrated Pest Management program. This program uses a combination of common-sense practices and the City asks residents to assist, starting with these four methods:

Do not feed deer Choose plants wisely Apply repellents Use fencing and netting

The City reminds residents that it is unlawful to bait and feed deer in Fayetteville. This is under regulation 07.06 of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission that went into effect April 25, 2019. It states:

“It is unlawful to place or deposit foodstuffs, scents, lures, grains, minerals, pelletized feed, or other materials for the purpose of hunting, attracting or enticing wildlife for any reason inside the CWD Management Zone.”

Fayetteville lies within “Zone 1 Northwestern Arkansas.”

The fatal neurological Chronic Wasting Disease affects members of the deer family. This disease can be transmitted through animal to animal contact of bodily fluids such as saliva, blood, feces, or urine. It can also be indirectly transmitted through environmental contamination of soil, food or water. Experts believe Chronic Wasting Disease proteins can remain in the environment for long periods of time. Baiting and feeding deer can create an unnatural congregation of deer, which facilitates the transfer of the disease through direct or indirect contact.

The City Prosecutor’s Office, Fayetteville’s Code Compliance Program will respond to reports of deer feeding in coordination with Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Officers will inspect any property where feeding is reported if Code Compliance receives a report. If evidence is found, a certified letter will be sent to the property owner seeking compliance. If the owner remains out of compliance, the case will be forwarded to the City Prosecutor’s Office.

The City of Fayetteville asks to please support efforts to reduce the urban deer population and limit the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease.

Reports of deer feeding can be made online or by phone and can remain anonymous. To learn more about management efforts, click here.

