Drake Field In Fayetteville To Accept $1.1 Million DOT Grant

(TB&P) — The U.S. Department of Transportation recently announced a supplemental appropriation of $485 million for 108 airports in 48 states, and Drake Field in Fayetteville will receive nearly $1.13 million of the money for terminal improvements.

“The robust economy is enabling more passengers to travel by air, so this administration is investing billions of dollars in America’s airports, which will address safer airport operations, fewer airport delays and greater ease of travel for air travelers,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.

Summer Fallen, airport services manager for the Fayetteville airport, said receiving the grant money wasn’t a surprise, and the airport had been awaiting this money. “We were pleased to receive the funding ahead of the anticipated schedule,” she said.

