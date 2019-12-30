Fayetteville Officers Justified In Deadly Shooting Outside Station

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds announced Monday (Dec. 30) the Washington County Prosecuting Attorney’s findings related to the officer-involved shooting on Dec. 7 outside of the police station.

Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett reviewed the independent criminal investigation completed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and he determined Fayetteville police officers were justified in their use of deadly force against the suspect accused of shooting Officer Stephen Carr.

Corporal Seay Floyd and Officer Natalie Eucce will remain on paid administrative leave until the internal investigation is completed and reviewed by Chief Reynolds in accordance with Fayetteville Police Department policies and procedures.

The suspect, London T. Phillips, was shot and killed by the officers after the deadly shooting of Officer Carr.

According to the investigation, Phillips fired 16 rounds and had reloaded the weapon with another full magazine containing 17 rounds.

The sheriff’s office said searches on Phillips’ social media accounts indicate he was interested in anti-law enforcement groups.

The handgun used in the shooting was a 9mm semi-automatic handgun that he legally bought in 2017, according to the investigation.

In the videos posted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Phillips is seen walking down a sidewalk in front of Fayetteville City Hall on Mountain Street just before the shooting. The other video shows the back parking lot of the police department and Officer Carr sitting in the driver seat of the police vehicle facing the building with the headlights on.